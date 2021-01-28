NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD shared an update early Thursday morning on the search for a man seen in a disturbing video appearing to attack two young boys on a subway platform.
Police say the man has been identified as the children’s father.
According to police, he has not been taken into custody or arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.
Police are not releasing his name, but say he was just released earlier this week for a separate domestic violence incident against his children.
The video was taken Friday night at the Fordham Road subway station in the Bronx.
The Administration for Children’s Services is also involved.
The agency released a statement, saying, “Our top priority is protecting the safety and wellbeing of all children in New York City. We are investigating this case with the NYPD.”