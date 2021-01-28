BREAKINGMassive Water Main Break In Long Island City, Queens
By John Dias
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews are on the scene of a massive water main break in Long Island City, Queens.

Roadways are flooded under three feet of water near 41st Avenue and Vernon Boulevard.

Several cars are submerged, with at least one stuck.

The FDNY has been helping people navigate the area.

The cause of break is not yet known.

