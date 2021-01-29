NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is closing in on administering 725,000 COVID vaccines statewide.
Meantime, Gov. Phil Murphy toured one of the state’s new mega vaccine sites at the Meadowlands Racetrack on Friday.
Demand for the shot continues to outweigh supply, but Murphy says there is a positive trend in the state, which he hopes continues.
“This difference is only going to grow as we’re averaging about, it depends on the day, 20,000 more vaccinations daily than we are recording new cases and, God willing, that gap only grows,” Murphy said.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
The governor also acknowledged that some people registering through the state’s vaccine scheduling system were double-booked Thursday, which resulted in cancelation.
Murphy said those individuals will be rescheduled for the soonest available time.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: