NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was an extremely rare sight in Central Park on Wednesday that experts say hasn’t been seen in more than a century.
Bird watchers flocked to catch a glimpse of a snowy owl.
It was spotted Wednesday morning on a baseball field in the park’s North Meadow.
The birds are native to the Arctic tundra and migrate south during the winter.
Experts say the last recorded sighting of a snowy owl in Central Park was back in 1890.
