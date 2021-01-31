STORM WATCHNew York City Schools All Remote Monday Due To Nor’easter
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:education, Local TV, New York, New York City, Nor'Easter, Schools, Storm Watch, Weather

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City district school buildings will closed Monday, Feb. 1 due to a potentially major snowstorm in the forecast.

Classes will be held remotely.

Learning Bridges, after-school programs, adult education and YABC programs are canceled. Food distribution sites will close, too.

LINK: Check The Latest Forecast

TIMELINE: Tracking The Nor’easter In New York, New Jersey And Connecticut

Most of the Tri-State area is forecasted to have 6″ to 12″ of snow by Tuesday. Snowfall could be as high as 18″ in other parts.

The city did not announce the status for schools on Tuesday.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

CBSNewYork Team