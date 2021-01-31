NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City district school buildings will closed Monday, Feb. 1 due to a potentially major snowstorm in the forecast.
Classes will be held remotely.
Learning Bridges, after-school programs, adult education and YABC programs are canceled. Food distribution sites will close, too.
Most of the Tri-State area is forecasted to have 6″ to 12″ of snow by Tuesday. Snowfall could be as high as 18″ in other parts.
The city did not announce the status for schools on Tuesday.
