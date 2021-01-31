NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We are looking at a potentially major Nor’easter starting Sunday evening and lingering through early Tuesday.

Expect changes — even a subtle track shift could make a big difference with this storm.

Here is an updated look at a timeline of the storm:

6 p.m. Sunday – 6 a.m. Monday: Snow starts to fill in southern New Jersey up through Monmouth County.

Snow showers are possible in New York City by sunset, but the steadiest snowfall holds off until later in the evening.

6 a .m. – 6 p.m. Monday: The brunt of the storm blossoms north and in NYC, and however far the storm pushes north will get heavier snow. Winds will be gusting 40-45 mph in NYC to 50+ mph along the coasts. Coastal issues could arise.

Snow could fall at heavy rates of 1″ to 2″ per hour at times, leading to near whiteout conditions.

6 p.m. Monday – 6 a.m. Tuesday: Storm brunt is Monday afternoon, but it could linger into early Tuesday morning with gusty winds and stronger snow bands.

6 a.m. Tuesday: Lingering snow showers taper off through the day.

So how much snow should you expect by the time the storm moves out?

Most of the Tri-State Area will see 6-12 inches, but there is a pocket where 12-18 inches are possible just northwest of New York City.

