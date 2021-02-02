WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after being injured the Jan. 6 riots, is lying in honor at the Capitol building.

The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that Sicknick, who died the day after the riots, was injured “while physically engaging with protesters,” though a final cause of death has not yet been determined.

His remains were taken to the Rotunda on Tuesday evening. It is a rare distinction for those who are not Congressional members or in the military.

The arrival of Sicknick’s remains at 9:30 p.m. was solemn, with dozens of Capitol Police standing at attention as his urn was carried up the Capitol steps.

President Joe Biden traveled to the Capitol to pay tribute to Sicknick shortly after the ceremony began Tuesday night, briefly placing his hand on the urn in the center of the Capitol Rotunda, saying a prayer and sadly shaking his head as he observed a memorial wreath nearby. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and a handful of other congressional leaders also paid their respects.

Sicknick, a New Jersey native, was 42 years old.

He enlisted in the National Guard six months after graduating high school in 1997, then deployed to Saudi Arabia and later Kyrgyzstan. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008. Like many Capitol Police officers, he often worked security in the Capitol itself and was known to lawmakers, staff and others who passed through the building’s doors each morning.

There are still questions about his death, which was one of five as a result of the rioting. As the mob forced its way in, Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said. He collapsed later on, was hospitalized and died. The officials could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Investigators are also examining whether he may have ingested a chemical substance during the riot that may have contributed to his death, the officials said.

After the ceremonial arrival of Sicknick’s body on Tuesday evening, a viewing period will be held overnight for members of the Capitol Police. On Wednesday morning, lawmakers will pay tribute before a ceremonial departure for Arlington National Cemetery, where Sicknick will be interred.

