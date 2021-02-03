NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In the middle of winter, senior residents in a NYCHA apartment building in the Bronx demand the most basic necessity — heat.
Tenants gathered in the lobby of their building on Clinton Avenue in the Tremont section Wednesday.
They say they have had little to no heat for months and had to live in the cold during one of the worst snow storms in years.
“We are freezing to death. We have to walk around, sleep with our coats and our socks and run heaters,” said Tenants Association President Queen McFarland.
“It is not fair. It is not right. It is not just, and NYCHA needs to step up and it needs to step up right now,” New York City Councilmember Fernando Cabrera said.
NYCHA says the building has had six heating outages this season due to pipe leaks.
The agency has a team on site to monitor service for residents.
