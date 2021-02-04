HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Nearly two dozen people were arrested in a major bust on an international human trafficking ring in New Jersey.
Prosecutors say more than 50 women were lured to New Jersey from Mexico then forced into prostitution.
“The operation included a daily routine of fielding those calls from men soliciting sex, coordinating and directing drivers and victims to service the men, and facilitating the collection of thousands of dollars in proceeds from the organization every week,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Twenty-two people have been arrested and charged with racketeering, human trafficking, prostitution and money laundering.
Investigators say the operation took place in and around Bergen County.
