LINDENHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island are looking for a man accused of impersonating an officer and abducting a teenage girl.
Suffolk County Police said the suspect offered the 14-year-old victim and her 16-year-old sister a ride Wednesday on Herbert Avenue in Lindenhurst.
Police said he drove them to the library and when the older sister got out, he allegedly drove away with the younger sister.
He took her to a park, where she was able to fight him off and ask for help at a nearby home.
Police said the suspect was driving a white SUV.