LAWRENCE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two firefighters were injured battling a blaze in Nassau County.
The flames broke out around midnight at a home on Seagirt Avenue in Lawrence, near the Queens border.
Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene, including members of the FDNY.
The injured firefighters are expected to be OK.
There’s no word on what caused the fire.