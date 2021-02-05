NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The first Black female squad commander is now leading the 46th Precinct stationhouse in the Bronx.
Lt. Rennae Francis joined the NYPD as a police cadet in 2007 while she was going to John Jay College of Criminal Justice.
She later became a police officer.
“I joined the police academy. I had a great time. It was six months of working out and learning the law,” Francis said. “I look back now, 10 years later, I’m like, wow, I cannot believe 10 years ago I was running laps in the gym and now I run a detective squad.”
Francis immigrated to the United States from the Caribbean island of Dominica when she was 17.
She is now in charge of 30 investigators and two sergeants, all working together to solve street crime.
