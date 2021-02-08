NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday morning that indoor dining in New York City will resume on Friday.
It had originally been given the green light for Valentine's Day, as COVID infection rate numbers went down.
Restaurants will be allowed to operate indoors at 25% capacity.
The governor said the earlier start is in response to restaurants who asked for a few days to prepare for the holiday.
"We commend Governor Cuomo for permitting indoor dining to resume in New York City on Friday, instead of Sunday the originally scheduled date. This will allow restaurants to generate much needed revenue from the Valentine's Day weekend business, much of which they would have lost because the holiday falls on a Sunday this year. The advanced opening and better health metrics are welcome news to the city's decimated restaurant industry and to lovers alike," said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance.