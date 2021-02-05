NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday he’s open to possibly moving up the start of indoor dining in New York City.
The governor announced last week that restaurants can resume indoor service on Sunday, Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Day.
Cuomo was asked if he would consider moving the restart earlier, to either Feb. 12 or 13 so restaurants could offer indoor dining for the entire weekend.
MORE: NYC Restaurants Can Resume Indoor Dining At 25% Capacity On Valentine’s Day, Cuomo Says
He said it depends on the number of COVID cases.
“I’ve talked to the restaurants about it. They are eager to do indoor dining. I get the point about Friday, Saturday, but let’s look at the numbers over the weekend and talk about it on Monday,” Cuomo said.
When indoor dining resumes, restaurants must operate at 25% capacity.
