NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspected ice cream thief went to unexpected heights to make a getaway in East Harlem on Tuesday.
Photos show a man hanging onto the side of a building.
The man allegedly stole eight pints of Haagen-Dazs ice cream from a local business.
After stealing 8 pints of Häagen-Dazs from a local business, this man’s getaway didn't go as planned. We found him, rescued him & brought a safe conclusion to this precarious icecapade in #EastHarlem. Thank you @NYPDSpecialops Emergency Services for lifting this man to safety. pic.twitter.com/gwqatB2y4e
— NYPD 23rd Precinct (@NYPD23Pct) February 9, 2021
Officers were able to get him to safety.
No word on any charges.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK