CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:east harlem, Local TV, New York, Theft

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspected ice cream thief went to unexpected heights to make a getaway in East Harlem on Tuesday.

Photos show a man hanging onto the side of a building.

The man allegedly stole eight pints of Haagen-Dazs ice cream from a local business.

Officers were able to get him to safety.

No word on any charges.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team