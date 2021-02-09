NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway after an elderly man died shortly after receiving a COVID vaccine at the Javits Center.

State health officials say a man in his seventies – whose name has not been released – collapsed 25 minutes after receiving the shot and later died at the hospital Sunday morning, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported.

In a statement, the state health commissioner said, during the 15 minute observation period after getting the vaccine, “… he exhibited no adverse reactions or any distress.”

COVID VACCINE

“Until we know more about a detailed medical history of this patient, or one or two others that have had something similar happen, we won’t really know what caused it,” said CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez.

State health officials do not believe the man had an allergic reaction – a rare, but possible side effect. According to the CDC, 10 allergic reactions, and no deaths, were reported out of nearly 4.1 million administered doses of the Moderna vaccine from Dec. 21 to Jan. 10.

“So far, it’s been extraordinarily safe. I mean, we’ve, around the world, vaccinated many millions of people with really very few adverse side effects, compared to the possibility of getting COVID,” said Gomez.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

That’s why the medical community stands by the safety of the vaccine. So far, nearly 1 million people in New York City have been vaccinated.

The medical examiner is investigating how this man died, but it’s too soon to link the vaccine to the patient’s death.

COVID vaccination sites, including the Javits Center, remain open across the city. Medical professionals say the possibility of getting COVID still poses a much greater threat.