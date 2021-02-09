HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — More snow and icy conditions are expected Tuesday, as some are still digging out from the last storm.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation issued a Winter Weather Congestion Alert, recommending people avoid unnecessary travel.
“I’m sick of it. My body is sore. I’m tired of waking up to more snow,” Ridgewood, New Jersey resident Colleen Sullivan told CBS2.
All the snow means snowblowers are sold out nearly everywhere.
“Actually buying a new shovel, because my 15-year-old shovel finally broke,” Waldwick resident Glenn Toepert said at Home Hardware.
In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets, with more than 3,600 supervisors and operators ready to roll.
Though it hasn’t been a record month for snowfall, CBS2’s meteorologists say it has definitely been more active than usual.
The last nine days brought 22 inches of snow, while a typical winter brings 26.