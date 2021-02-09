NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Plans for Manhattan’s first public beach are moving forward.
The Hudson River Park Trust says construction on a major waterfront redevelopment in the Meatpacking District will start in the spring.
The $70 million project at Pier 52 features a sand-covered area with access for kayaks.
No swimming will be allowed.
It will be called "The Gansevoort Peninsula" and it will also include green space, a sports field and a dog run.
It is expected to open in 2023.