By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Plans for Manhattan’s first public beach are moving forward.

(credit James Corner Field Operations, courtesy of the Hudson River Park Trust)

The Hudson River Park Trust says construction on a major waterfront redevelopment in the Meatpacking District will start in the spring.

(credit James Corner Field Operations, courtesy of the Hudson River Park Trust)

The $70 million project at Pier 52 features a sand-covered area with access for kayaks.

No swimming will be allowed.

(credit James Corner Field Operations, courtesy of the Hudson River Park Trust)

It will be called “The Gansevoort Peninsula” and it will also include green space, a sports field and a dog run.

It is expected to open in 2023.

