By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We can look forward to even more snow chances and cold temperature this week. We have a classically cold northeast winter on our hands… and we are in the thick of it.
Waking up, temps drop into the lower 20s at the coast, but much colder inland. Monticello, New York, wakes up to 11 degrees. Factor in a little breeze, and you will feel like the single digits.
Sunshine will poke through the clouds Wednesday but temps only climb to the lower 30s.
Another snow chance returns early Thursday morning, and one last impulse tries to migrate north on Friday, before a larger system traverses our way Saturday night into Sunday. This one could pack a more substantial punch. We’ll keep you posted.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK