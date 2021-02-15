NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The city that never sleeps is getting closer to returning to a key pre-pandemic standard.
As of Monday, Feb. 22, the New York City subway will shut down for just two hours a night for cleaning.
The subway will be closed from 2 a.m.-4 a.m., a reduction from the current 1 a.m.-5 a.m. shutdown.
The move comes as the city struggles to keep on top of a recent, disturbing surge in violent crime on the subway. Just this weekend a man was arrested for allegedly stabbing four people, killing two, in a random spree of attacks on the subway.