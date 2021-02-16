NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City subway system will soon expand its hours of operation.

Overnight closures that began during the pandemic will be cut in half starting next week.

“Allow us to continue our enhanced disinfecting regime, which has led the subways to be the cleanest they’ve ever been,” MTA Chairmain Pat Foye announced.

Starting Monday, the shutdown will be from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

A recent study found the new times mean almost 7,500 people will be able to ride again.

“They should add more service. Hopefully, we go back to normal. Hopefully, one day,” Upper Manhattan resident Harrington Diaz said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says with COVID hospitalizations and infection rates decreasing and restrictions on the entertainment and restaurants industries slowly easing, “we must ensure that both employees and patrons have transportation options to get them where they need to go.”

However, many have argued with less ridership, safety on the rails has become a bigger concern. Especially after a homeless man confessed to a deadly stabbing spree on the A train.

Two men survived, but another man and 44-year-old Claudine Roberts died.

“This system, our current system, has failed them,” said Assemblywoman Carmen De La Rosa.

Roberts’ father said she was homeless and had been hospitalized for her mental illness. She was released just days before her murder.

He said the city didn’t do enough to help her.

“They need to fix the problem,” Winston Roberts said. “They’re not doing it.”

You’ll see a lot of our interview with the Mayor later today. But I wanted to know what issues keep him up at night. What are his biggest concerns? He says the #Covid #variants and the low #vaccine supply. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/OiXzfZiHJk — Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) February 10, 2021

On Saturday, the NYPD added 500 uniformed officers to the subway system. On Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio rode the rails to greet officers on patrol.

“We’re going to do whatever it takes to keep the subways safe and to show people that they can be comfortable,” he said.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is calling on the mayor and police commissioner to add an additional 1,000 officers to the Transit Bureau. However, many argue additional policing will not solve the mental health crisis or the surge in homelessness on the subway.

“On top of that, we need a lot more mental health services in our whole society, unquestionably,” said de Blasio. “I think it’s — all of the above is the answer.”

There are already 2,4000 transit cops assigned to the subway system.

As for the overnight closures, officials have not said when they will end entirely.