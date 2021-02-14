NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they are questioning a person of interest in a series of subway stabbings.

Four attacks, two of them deadly, were discovered along the A train subway line, stretching from Manhattan to Queens.

According to sources, the person of interest, who police have been questioning since late Saturday night, is expected to be placed in a lineup for one of the surviving victims to identify, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday.

Police are looking into the possibility that the attacks were committed by the same person.

A witness who did not want to be identified told CBS2 one of the victims – covered in blood – staggered to him for help Saturday morning near the Fort Washington station.

“It was multiple stab wounds on the back and he was gushing blood,” he said. “As soon as I went to ask him, he fell to the floor and he was unresponsive, so I called the police.”

The NYPD said that victim, 43, was the last of four homeless people stabbed in the subway over a span of 14 hours.

The unnamed witness is thankful the man he helped will recover, but he hopes the person responsible to caught soon.

“I hope they find whoever did this. It is just something that shouldn’t happen,” he said.

Detectives believe the suspect’s violent rampage started Friday morning at the same station.

The first victim, a 67-year-old man, said his attacker told him, “You are going to die.”

About 12 hours later, a victim was stabbed to death on a train at the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station.

Two hours after the second attack, another occurred on an A train at the 207th Street station in Washington Heights. According to police, Claudine Roberts, 44, did not survive.

The four incidents have led to an increased police presence.

“We will immediately commence a surge of officers to patrol both above and below ground,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Saturday. “This surge will result in an additional 500 officers.”

In a statement, the MTA said increasing police presence is a good first step, but they are still asking for more mental health assistance.

Charges have not yet been filed against the person of interest.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.