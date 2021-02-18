STORM WATCHUp To 8 Inches Of Snow, Or More, Expected In Parts Of Our Area - Check The Forecast
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crash, Hackensack, Hit-and-Run, Local TV, New Jersey, New York, New York City, Rahway, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager is under arrest for a deadly hit-and-run on Staten Island.

Prince Nesbitt-Hall, 18, from Rahway, New Jersey is facing charges including manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

RELATED: Search For Driver After Woman Killed, Man Critically Hurt In Staten Island Hit-And-Run

Police said Kauser Akhund, 68, died after Nesbitt-Hall crashed into the car she was riding in. A 70-year-old man, who was driving, is hospitalized in critical condition.

RELATED: Police: Charles Polevich Arrested In Hit-And-Run That Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father On Long Island

The crash happened at Lamberts Lane and Elson Street around 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 16.

MORE: Prosecutors Say Nathan Cohen, 27, Of Eatentown, N.J. Lured 2 13-Year-Old Girls To Sexually Assault Them

Before the arrest, police said the driver of a Honda Accord – allegedly stolen from Hackensack, New Jersey in February – sped through a stop sign on Elson Street and crashed into a Mercedez Benz.

CBSNewYork Team