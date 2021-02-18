NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager is under arrest for a deadly hit-and-run on Staten Island.
Prince Nesbitt-Hall, 18, from Rahway, New Jersey is facing charges including manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.RELATED: Search For Driver After Woman Killed, Man Critically Hurt In Staten Island Hit-And-Run
Police said Kauser Akhund, 68, died after Nesbitt-Hall crashed into the car she was riding in. A 70-year-old man, who was driving, is hospitalized in critical condition.RELATED: Police: Charles Polevich Arrested In Hit-And-Run That Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father On Long Island
The crash happened at Lamberts Lane and Elson Street around 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 16.MORE: Prosecutors Say Nathan Cohen, 27, Of Eatentown, N.J. Lured 2 13-Year-Old Girls To Sexually Assault Them
Before the arrest, police said the driver of a Honda Accord – allegedly stolen from Hackensack, New Jersey in February – sped through a stop sign on Elson Street and crashed into a Mercedez Benz.