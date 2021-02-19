NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ten people, including several children, are recovering from injuries suffered in a gas explosion in the Bronx.

Police say two of the children who were in critical condition are now listed as serious but stable. One had to undergo leg surgery, but they’re both expected to survive.

An explosion rocked the apartment building around 3 p.m. Thursday on Paulding Avenue in the Morris Park section.

Video shows Norma Galarza carrying her neighbor’s 7-month-old baby girl after catching the child in her arms.

“The baby had her hair burned, eyelashes burned. She’s a 6-month-old baby. I was so scared for her life,” Galarza said.

Galarza said she acted quickly and called up to the mother, encouraging her to also drop her 4-year-old girl down to several neighbors waiting to help.

“I was begging her to throw her, because she wanted to but she was scared,” said Galarza. “When I took my coat off, she saw the baby had something to fall on… Then she threw her, and I grabbed like that.”

The blast was so powerful it shattered windows and blew a door off its hinges, sending it flying into power lines across the street.

“It was a boom, and everything exploded,” neighbor Taiz Cepeda said.

“I’m actually a veteran. It reminded me of being in Afghanistan being attacked by a mortar,” said neighbor Yanely Rodriguez.

One tenant said they smelled gas.

“Gas explosions are uncommon, but they do happen. You know, you have a source of ignition, this is what can happen,” FDNY Deputy Chief John Sarrocco said.

The FDNY said 10 people were hurt, including six children. Eight were taken to Jacobi Hospital, ranging in age from 7 months to 31 years old.

One firefighter was also injured.

As for the mother, Galarza called her a hero.

“I would have never been able to do that with my children. I would never. Don’t know how she did such a thing, but she made it happen,” she said.

Early Friday morning, the Department of Buildings confirmed it was a gas explosion.

“Con Edison is working with the FDNY and other agencies at the scene of yesterday’s explosion at 1520 Paulding Avenue in the Bronx. The cause is under investigation,” Con Edison said in a statement. “We remind everyone if you smell gas, leave the area immediately and call 911 or Con Edison at 1-800-752-6633. Our thoughts are with the people who were injured and their families.”