NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s new information on what may have caused a gas explosion at an apartment building in the Bronx on Thursday.

CBS2’s Cory James learned Friday illegal work was discovered at the scene where multiple people were hurt.

The landlord did not want to give his name or answer questions. But when asked about previous maintenance issues at the building that exploded, he said, “Never.”

However, the New York City Department of Buildings said the agency’s plumbing inspectors found gas piping, fittings, valves, water and waste lines for the use of laundry machines, along with gas powered dryers and a hot water heater for laundry had all been illegally installed.

Officials said the unpermitted work was spotted in the ground floor garage area.

“I got to meet Con Edison and make sure we get to the bottom of it,” the landlord said.

CBS2 got a look at the back of the building, where there is extensive damage from the powerful gas explosion. The force of the explosion tore a front door off its hinges and sent it flying across the road and landing on power lines.

Inside the apartments, you could see just how bad the eruption was. There’s debris scattered on the floor, broken furniture and a ceiling that was ripped apart.

Neighbors did not want to talk, but the local nonprofit organization Emergency Rights Bronx was out at the scene meeting with them to help.

“They said it was very scary. They were in the room and all the sudden this big boom happened. And the bodies flew,” said Awilda Cordero from the nonprofit.

Ten people were hurt, including six children – two with serious injuries.

The landlord, who is facing violations, told CBS2 he feels, “Horrible.”

While the exact cause of the explosion is being investigated, the Department of Buildings is ordering the owner to retain the services of a professional engineer so a complete structural evaluation of the building can be done.

That report will be turned over to the department for review.