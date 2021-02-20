NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a gunman after a man was found shot inside a car on Staten Island on Saturday.
Police say the black Infinity crashed into a parked SUV on Van Duzer Street in the Stapleton Heights section around 3 p.m.
When first responders arrived, they found the victim had been shot twice.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Police believe the 26-year-old victim was shot on Osgood Avenue and drove about one mile before crashing.
