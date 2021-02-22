NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FBI has arrested one suspect in an armed robbery at a Chanel store in SoHo.
Eric Spencer, 29, of Brooklyn, was located Saturday in Fort LauderdaleREAD MORE: NYC Changes Course, Now Says Central Park Ice Rinks Will Remain Open Until The End Of The Season
He and three other suspects were accused of stealing nearly $190,000 worth of merchandise from the store on Feb. 2.READ MORE: Supreme Court Will Not Stop Turnover Of Trump's Tax Records To Manhattan DA
According to authorities, when a security guard confronted Spencer, he said, “What are you going to do, shoot me?” before reaching into his waistband for the handle of a firearm. He then yelled, “Nobody touch me, get everything, grab everything!”
The next day, Spender allegedly posted on social media saying he had so many items from the store he could “open a small boutique.”MORE NEWS: See It: Police Officers Save 76-Year-Old Woman From Newark Fire
The NYPD has said a group of suspects is wanted for more than 20 robberies at high-end clothing stores in SoHo since September 2020.