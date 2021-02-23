CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect accused in a pair of attempted rapes in the Bronx is now under arrest.

Thirty-seven-year-old Rashaid Todman is now charged with attempted rape, sex abuse and forcible touching.

He’s accused of attacking a woman Saturday night at Morris Avenue and East 174th Street in the Claremont section.

Police say an hour earlier, he attacked another woman inside an apartment building on 177th Street.

Both women managed to fight Todman off.

