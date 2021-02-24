NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio celebrated the return of an iconic New York City brand Wednesday.
"They said something simple at Century 21. We should all listen to this simple idea," he said. "They said, 'Never count out a New Yorker.'"
The bargain department store chain has announced it will relaunch not only in New York City but across the country.
Century 21 filed for bankruptcy and closed all 13 of its stores late last year over losses due to the pandemic.
The company says specifics are still being finalized, but the stores should reopen this year.