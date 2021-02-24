BOONTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities have identified the mother and child who were found dead in a pond in Morris County.

Exactly what happened, though, remains a mystery.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, there is a picturesque park that was marred by tragedy in Boonton. Leftover police tape was near the swings, and a makeshift memorial on the bridge over the pond where investigators say the bodies of 35-year-old Warda Syed and her 11-year-old son, Uzair, were found.

“There’s a family in deep pain today and we as people in Boonton need to say we’re thinking of you and praying for you,” one woman said.

Authorities said they were initially called to Grace Lord Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They found Syed’s 6-year-old son unharmed, but alone in a car, calling for his mother. Police followed footprints to the water, and discovered his mom and older brother.

“It’s obviously a very sad day when children are involved in this type of situation. It’s a horrible, horrible situation,” said Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert Caroll.

On Wednesday, a couple who identified themselves as family dropped flowers in the pond. They were too distraught to speak on camera.

Abdul Raja said Syed is a tenant in his cousin’s house, and was known to come to the park often with her kids. He said her family had recently been going through a lot. Raja said Syed’s husband has cancer.

“Yes, husband has cancer, and I heard she lost two weeks ago one sister to corona back home, and a brother to corona,” Raja said.

It is very icy leading to the water, and a sign nearby cautions about a dangerous drop off. But as for what exactly happened, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office is still investigating.

Authorities have called it an isolated incident, but would not say if it was an accident or if foul play was involved.