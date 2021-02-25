NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker is facing questions about the number of nursing home residents who died from COVID-19.
Zucker is testifying before a state hearing following reports the Cuomo Administration undercounted.
Last month, New York Attorney General Letitia James released the report claiming COVID data from the administration left out nearly 50% of nursing home deaths.
After the report was released, the administration revised its numbers to include those who died at hospitals.