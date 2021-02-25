HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The Food and Drug Administration is expanding its recall of cheeses produced by a company in Paterson, New Jersey.
The FDA says the cheeses are the source of a multi-state listeria outbreak.
The first recall was issued on Feb. 19 for Queso Fresco cheese from El Abuelito Cheese Company.
It's now expanded to include all fresh cheese products from the company with expiration dates through March 28, 2021
The products were sold in multiple states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Listeria monocytogenes can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, and miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Officials say customers should discard the cheeses immediately or return them for a refund.