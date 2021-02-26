NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza is stepping down.

“For the last three years we’ve had extraordinary leadership,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday. “Over these three years, Richard Carranza has kept us moving forward.”

De Blasio said that under Carranza, the New York City school system achieved “the highest graduation rate in the history of New York City.”

“This is the school system today, where academic achievement keeps moving forward. But not just in some places. All across our school system. This is a New York City today, where we’re closing what has been called previously the ‘achievement gap.’ We’re bringing more equality. We’re helping uplift students of color and helping them move forward like never before,” he continued. “That was our challenge before COVID. We now face a deeper challenge with a COVID achievement gap.”

I came to New York City 3 years ago with a mission – to help the DOE reach its full potential, and to serve and lift up all of our @NYCschools children. And we have created so much important change together with all that I have. In March, I will be stepping down as Chancellor. — Chancellor Richard A. Carranza (@DOEChancellor) February 26, 2021

De Blasio touted Carranza’s leadership both before and during the pandemic. Just Thursday, students in New York City’s middle schools returned to in-person learning.

Carranza called his decision to step down a “bittersweet moment.”

Fighting back tears, Carranza said he had lost 11 close family and friends to COVID and he said he feels he needs to “take time to grieve.”

Carranza, who will leave the post in March, will be succeeded by Meisha Ross Porter, who had been the Executive Superintendent of the Bronx. Porter is the first Black woman to lead New York City schools.

“I am honored by this opportunity,” Porter said. She called it “the great privilege of her life at this moment.”

“At the end of the day, it’s about the tireless dedication we have to every student, every step of the way,” Porter said.

Porter said she felt New York City is ready to open high schools in September.

Porter said her job will be to “remove the barriers to direct resources where they are needed most and communicate clearly around our shared goals and commitments, at every school in every neighborhood.”

WATCH: Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza Announces He’s Stepping Down

“It’s my duty and responsibility that I’ve carried with me my whole life to lean forward and lean in and see every student and create opportunities for them in every moment that I possibly can,” Porter said.

Porter grew up in South Jamaica, Queens. Her mother was a teacher.

De Blasio touted Porter as a “New York City success story,” saying that she was a product of New York City public schools.

“To all the little girls out there, I’m saving a seat for you,” Porter said. “Mr. Mayor, let’s go. Let’s do this. I’m ready.”

“Richard Carranza was a real partner in our efforts to open school safely. Too often he had to fight behind the scenes to keep the needs of students, staff and their families ahead of politics. We wish him well. He will be missed,” said UFT President Michael Mulgrew. “We have successfully partnered with Meisha Ross Porter on projects in the past, including the Bronx Plan and expanding community schools. We look forward to working with her in the future.”

Check back soon for more on this developing story.