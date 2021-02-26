NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for the son of a 78-year-old woman killed in Queens.
Maria Diaz was found dead inside her Queens Village apartment Wednesday. Investigators discovered a machete and bloody footprints at the scene.
Police now say they’re searching for her son, 45-year-old Osvaldo Diaz, in connection with her killing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.