By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another power outage in Co-op City is affecting potentially thousands of residents in the same buildings that lost electricity Friday.

Co-op City Police said work to restore power to section one, buildings 1-8, is underway, but did not provide an estimate on when the power would be back on.

A transformer fire knocked out power to the same buildings on Friday.  Ada Longman, a 73-year-old resident who used a portable oxygen tank, collapsed and died hiking up the stairs to her 19th-floor apartment during that outage.

It’s unclear what caused the latest outage.

