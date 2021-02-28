NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another power outage in Co-op City is affecting potentially thousands of residents in the same buildings that lost electricity Friday.
Co-op City Police said work to restore power to section one, buildings 1-8, is underway, but did not provide an estimate on when the power would be back on.READ MORE: Power Restored To Co-Op City After Elderly Woman Collapsed, Died Climbing Stairs To Apartment During Outage
The power is out in Section 1. Buildings 1-8 are affected.
Riverbay Power Plant personnel are working on the problem. CCPD FDNY and NYPD are on scene.
The restoration has begun!
A transformer fire knocked out power to the same buildings on Friday. Ada Longman, a 73-year-old resident who used a portable oxygen tank, collapsed and died hiking up the stairs to her 19th-floor apartment during that outage.
It’s unclear what caused the latest outage.