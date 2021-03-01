JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has learned a person was shot and killed near a New Jersey shopping center on Sunday night.
As Cory James reported, the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in front of a BJ's near Marin Boulevard and Second Street in Jersey City. A number of police officers and detectives pulled up and entered the crime scene, which is a parking lot.
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office’s Homicide Unit and Jersey City police are trying to learn more about the deadly incident, James reported.
There were reports that in addition to the shooting someone had been run over, but at this time CBS2 has not been able to confirm that with authorities.
Because the scene is in a shopping plaza with a couple of stores, police are trying to track down surveillance video to get a clearer picture of what unfolded.
But at this time all they are saying is that one person has died. No other details about what happened and who that person is have been been released.
