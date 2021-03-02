NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There has been an odd twist to the charges of sexual harassment being brought against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He met his latest accuser at the wedding of one of his top aides, and the aide’s wife is standing foursquare against the governor.

Gareth Rhodes must feel like he’s caught between a rock and a hard place — or in this case between his boss and his wife.

Cuomo’s latest accuser, Anna Ruch, was a guest at Rhodes’ wedding. She is not a state employee, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday.

READ MORE: Third Accuser Reportedly Comes Forward, Says Gov. Cuomo Acted Inappropriately At 2019 Wedding

She told the New York Times that first, Cuomo, touched her bare lower back — and she moved his hand away. She then says he placed his hand on her face and asked to kiss her. Ruch says she pulled away, but apparently not before he kissed her cheek.

Rhodes’ wife, Alexa Kissinger, is taking sides — and it’s not the governor’s. She tweeted, in part, “I am so proud of Anna for sharing her story. This pattern of behavior is completely unacceptable.”

“I didn’t have a choice in his physical dominance over me at that moment. And that’s what infuriates me.” I’m so proud of Anna for sharing her story. This pattern of behavior is completely unacceptable. https://t.co/dgD9xz1CK4 — Alexa Kissinger (@AlexaMKissinger) March 2, 2021

Kissinger also shared Anna’s story on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Jay Jacobs, the head of the state Democratic Party, called on New Yorkers — Democrats and Republicans alike — not to pre-judge the harassment case until it’s fully investigated.

“Now that the independent investigation has been referred to the attorney general and is being commenced, it is both premature and unfair for anyone to opine on the outcome until that investigation is completed,” Jacobs said in a statement.

READ MORE: Who Is Cuomo’s Possible Successor, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul?

So far, that hasn’t stopped a number of people from piling on and demanding the governor’s resignation.

All of this has come in the midst of continued silence from the governor’s office. It has been government by press release — COVID-19 and vaccine updates and an announcement of millions to buy surplus New York state agriculture products to feed the hungry.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked if the governor’s decision to go into hiding is hurting the city’s ability to partner with the state to fight the pandemic.

“I think all leaders have to answer tough questions from the media regardless of whether it’s convenient. The fact is the work we have to do right now is what matters, but in COVID, bringing the city back, bringing the state back,” de Blasio said.

READ MORE: Gov. Cuomo Agrees To Attorney General James’ Demand For Legal Referral To Investigate Sexual Harassment Allegations

And in another blow to the governor, the Assembly and the Senate announced Tuesday afternoon that a deal is in place to rescind Cuomo’s emergency pandemic powers and stop him from issuing any new statewide directives. The legislation, which is expected to be passed later this week, will allow current directives pertaining to preserving the public health to continue.

“I think everyone understands where we were back in March and where we are now. We certainly see the need for a quick response but also want to move toward a system of increased oversight, and review. The public deserves to have checks and balances. Our proposal would create a system with increased input while at the same time ensuring New Yorkers continue to be protected,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in a statement.

My understanding is that as early as this Friday we will pass legislation that will:

✅ repeal the extraordinary powers granted to the Governor last year

✅ provide for an orderly transition through the end of the disaster period https://t.co/Rq8nP6zCK8 — Carrie Woerner (@AMCarrieWoerner) March 2, 2021

“A year into the pandemic, and as New Yorkers receive the vaccine, the temporary emergency powers have served their purpose — it is time for them to be repealed,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie added. “These temporary emergency powers were granted as New York was devastated by a virus we knew nothing about. Now it is time for our government to return to regular order.”

The move to strip Cuomo of his powers could turn into an interesting Albany power struggle. He has to sign the bill. If he vetoes it the Legislature would have to override the veto.