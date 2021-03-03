NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo addressed the mounting sexual harassment allegations against him Wednesday, saying he “never touched anyone inappropriately.”

“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it,” he said. “I feel awful about it and, frankly, I am embarrassed by it.”

Cuomo told reporters he will not resign but will “fully cooperate” with Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation.

“I’m not going to resign. I work for the people of the state of New York,” he said.

WATCH: Gov. Cuomo Addresses Sexual Harassment Allegations

The governor faces allegations from three women in their 20s and 30s, including two who worked with him at different times.

The latest woman, Anna Ruch, met Cuomo at a wedding for one of his top aides, Gareth Rhodes. She claimed to The New York Times the governor touched her face and kissed her inappropriately.

CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer asked Cuomo about a photo that surfaced showing him holding Ruch’s face. He call it his “customary way of greeting.”

“You can find hundreds of pictures of me making the same gesture with hundreds of people — women, men, children, etc.,” he replied. “What I also understand is it doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter my intent. What matters is if anybody was offended by it.”

After the allegations surfaced Monday, Rhodes’ wife expressed support for Ruch on social media, saying “I am so proud of Anna for sharing her story. This pattern of behavior is completely unacceptable.” Rhodes has since left the governor’s office and returned to the state Department of Financial Services.

Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, two former aides who came forward with allegations of their own, responded to Cuomo’s remarks after Wednesday’s briefing.

“How can New Yorkers trust you to lead our state if you ‘don’t know’ when you’ve been inappropriate with your own staff?” tweeted Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president.

“The Governor’s press conference was full of falsehoods and inaccurate information, and New Yorkers deserve better,” Bennett’s attorney said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the governor is also on the verge of losing some of his emergency powers during the pandemic. The Legislature’s deal to scale back his executive powers could be voted on as early as Friday, while the move has been considered for weeks.