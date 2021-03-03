OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — On World Wildlife Day, some utility crews on Long Island made sure osprey birds have a safe place to nest.
PSEG Long Island updated Osprey Cams that were installed last year.
Workers also cleaned debris from nests in Oyster Bay and Patchogue.
Plastic bags, fishing lines and other garbage was removed from nests for the upcoming breeding season.
"We'd like to get it out of there so that when the young are born and they're walking around the nest, it doesn't get entangled on their feet, or god forbid they ingest some of the stuff," environmentalist Jim Jones said.
PSEG Long Island also installs nesting platforms to deter returning birds from nesting on electrical equipment.