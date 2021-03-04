NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Smaller entertainment venues across New York City will soon welcome back audiences, with plenty of rules in place.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, COVID stole the show, but now it must go on.

Starting April 2, New York arts and entertainment venues can reopen at 33% capacity, with up to 100 people inside and 200 outside. Those numbers can go up with testing.

The new rules apply to arenas with less than 10,000 people.

Audiences will need to wear face coverings and practice social distancing, and performers may also be required to wear masks.

The news is giving hope to actress Catherine Russell, who runs the Theater Center in Midtown.

“I love being on stage, selling tickets, I love mopping the floor,” she said. “I think people miss that sense of community.”

A member of the Actors Equity National Council said this is crucial to getting the heart of the city back up and running.

“It’s more than just plays and musicals, it’s jobs,” said Jeffrey Omura.

The new rules apply to spots like Radio City Music Hall and Lincoln Center, but the concert-touring business requires more capacity.

As for Broadway, performances remain suspended through at least May 30.

“We are delighted that fans will once again be able to experience live performance events through PopsUp. While Broadway productions are not able to return just yet, we’re glad that arts venues, including select Broadway theatres, will be able to open their doors and give the public a taste of what we’ve all been missing so much through these dark months,” the Broadway League told CBS2 in a statement.

Smaller venues, like comedy clubs, stand to benefit the most.

“We’ve really been deprived of making a living,” Dani Zoldan, who owns Stand Up NY, said.

Zoldan said he’s looking forward to getting about 40 people laughing again safely inside his club.

“We’ll do temperature checks, we’ll probably even do COVID testing for comics,” he said.

Meanwhile, New Jersey is also making changes.

“Aspects of life are beginning to feel a bit more normal,” said Gov. Phil Murphy.

The governor says sleepaway camps can resume this summer, and wedding receptions can go to 35% indoor capacity, up to 150 people, starting Friday. Indoor receptions must abide by the indoor dining guideline that people eat and drink while seated and wear face coverings all other times.