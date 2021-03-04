NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is taking steps to combat hate crimes following a series of random attacks on Asian New Yorkers, including a beating outside a subway station on the Lower East Side on March 2.
The NYPD added 200 new surveillance cameras Thursday as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's hate crimes action plan.
More security cameras will be installed over time.
“I want to ensure every New Yorker that you have the right to walk down our streets, ride our transit system and live your everyday lives unmolested, and not targeted in unprovoked attacks for the way you speak, look or what you believe,” said Deputy Inspector Jessica Corey, commander of the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit.
WATCH: Mayor Bill de Blasio’s 3/4/2021 Press Conference —
Despite the rise in anti-Asian attacks, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea reported hate crimes are down 42% in 2021.