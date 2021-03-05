NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were new developments overnight in the scandal surrounding nursing home deaths during the pandemic.
The New York Times says top aides to Gov. Andrew Cuomo altered a report by state Health Department officials issued in July.
The report indicated 9,000 nursing home deaths statewide.
The Cuomo aides reportedly separated nursing home deaths from the deaths of nursing home residents at hospital, lowering the full death toll.
The Health Department issued a statement in response, saying, “While early versions of the report included out of facility deaths, the COVID task force was not satisfied that the data had been verified against hospital data and so the final report used only data for in facility deaths.”