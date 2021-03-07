NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Harlem community is saddened and outraged over the death of a 10-year-old boy.

Police say criminal charges could be filed, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported Sunday.

The boy was found Saturday afternoon in the living room of his apartment on West 131st Street. He was covered in bruises and lacerations, old and new.

He was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

Sources told CBS2 doctors believe the boy was assaulted.

The boy’s mother and stepfather were both being questioned by police.

Advocates rallied outside the St. Nicholas Houses apartment building on Sunday afternoon, to pray for the little boy and stand against violence.

They said the city needs to invest and re-open community centers in all New York City Housing Authority facilities, so people who live there can have access to counselors.

“And be able to talk to somebody and say ‘Miss Nina, I’ve got to talk to you.’ And have that conversation. ‘I’m being touched inappropriately, I’m not feeling comfortable.’ Or whatever it is. We don’t have those places,” said Iesha Sekou, CEO and founder of Street Corner Resources.

“These walls are thin enough to where you can hear a child being beaten. You know what? You think it’s not your business. But when it tragically winds up on the news, it is your business,” added Tyrone Ball of the St. Nicholas Houses Tenant Association.

CBS2 also reached out to the Administration for Children’s Services, but did not immediately hear back.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report