NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that indoor dining can expand in some parts of the state.
Beginning March 19, restaurants outside New York City can begin operating at 75% capacity.READ MORE: Despite More Sexual Harassment Accusers Coming Forward, Gov. Cuomo Says Again He Has No Plans To Resign
COVID VACCINEREAD MORE: Anti-Violence Advocates Rally In Harlem Following Death Of 10-Year-Old Boy On Saturday
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
The decision comes as COVID-19 infection rates continue to drop.
Masks will still be required when not seated and tables must remain socially distanced.MORE NEWS: Video: Woman Struck By Backhoe, Run Over In Brooklyn
Indoor dining capacity in the city will remain at 35%.