DEVELOPINGThird Former Aide Alleges Inappropriate Behavior; Gov. Cuomo Says Again He Won't Resign
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, New York State, NYC restaurants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that indoor dining can expand in some parts of the state.

Beginning March 19, restaurants outside New York City can begin operating at 75% capacity.

READ MORE: Despite More Sexual Harassment Accusers Coming Forward, Gov. Cuomo Says Again He Has No Plans To Resign

COVID VACCINE

READ MORE: Anti-Violence Advocates Rally In Harlem Following Death Of 10-Year-Old Boy On Saturday

The decision comes as COVID-19 infection rates continue to drop.

Masks will still be required when not seated and tables must remain socially distanced.

MORE NEWS: Video: Woman Struck By Backhoe, Run Over In Brooklyn

Indoor dining capacity in the city will remain at 35%.

CBSNewYork Team