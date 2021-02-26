CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)New York City restaurants are welcoming more customers to dine indoors this weekend.

Indoor dining was expanded Friday from 25% capacity to 35%.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

It’s the first expansion since indoor dining returned just before Valentine’s Day.

The rest of New York State has been at 50% capacity for several months.

