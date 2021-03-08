NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police spoke out Monday after a 10-year-old boy was killed in Harlem over the weekend, allegedly at the hands of his mother’s boyfriend.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, a crime scene unit truck was parked outside and police remained on the fourth floor of the St. Nicholas Houses on West 131st Street on Monday, two days after responding to a call of an unconscious child in one of the apartments.

“The victim was found with extensive bruising to his face and extremities and all over the body,” said Acting Chief of Department Rodney Harrison. “Some injures were old, but others were recent.”

The 10-year-old boy, identified as Ayden Wolfe, was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital. Police sources said he had multiple rib fractures and internal injuries.

“At the hospital, investigators were informed that the victim’s demise was caused by fatal child abuse syndrome,” Harrison said.

Police wouldn’t go further into detail, but the boyfriend of the child’s mother, 34-year-old Ryan Cato, was arrested Sunday night and charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child. He told police he’s the one who called 911.

Cato has three prior arrests, the most recent this past December for assaulting the mother of his children in their presence. An ACS case was opened. That incident did not involve this victim or the victim’s mother.

“Our victim’s mother does have one prior ACS case for child neglect back in 2010, after the victim was born,” Harrison said.

There was no answer at their apartment Monday. One woman who lives next door said she never heard any shouting or anything suspicious. Otherwise, most neighbors didn’t want to talk.

“Somebody’s got to know something,” one person said.

“It’s disgusting,” said neighbor Destiny Rogers.

A rally was held Saturday.

“These walls are thin enough to where you can hear a child being beaten. You know what? You think it’s not your business. But when it tragically winds up on the news, it is your business,” said Tyrone Ball of the St. Nicholas Houses Tenant Association.

Cato was set to be arraigned sometime Monday night. As for the child’s mother, so far she has not been charged.

ACS would only say it’s investigating, along with the NYPD.