NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two NYPD officers were shot after responding to a 911 call Sunday in Brooklyn.

The suspect is under arrest this morning, and both officers are expected to make full recoveries.

Police said they received the call around 9 p.m. about a man shot inside an apartment in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

When officers responded to 42 Hawthorne Street, a man came out of the apartment and started shooting, police said.

One bullet grazed an officer’s in the leg, and another hit a second officer in the chest. Fortunately, the second officer was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Police said the gunman then barricaded himself inside the apartment with another man and woman.

Officers eventually made it inside and arrested the suspect.

As for the initial shooting victim, he was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD is expected to hold a news conference Monday to provide more details.

