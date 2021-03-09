COVID VACCINECuomo Announces New Yorkers Age 60 And Up Will Be Eligible For Vaccine As Of Wednesday Morning
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A major lawsuit was filed Tuesday, claiming New York’s school system is segregated and harming children.

A group of students and advocates are suing New York State and City.

Web Extra: Click here to read the lawsuit

The lawsuit argues that opportunities for the “Gifted and Talented” program and certain middle and high schools exclude many students of color.

It also alleges the curriculum marginalizes the contributions of people of color, and that the school system has failed to recruit and support a racially diverse education workforce.

When asked for comment Tuesday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he would not respond to the lawsuit.

