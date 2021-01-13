CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A big change is coming for New York City’s “gifted and talented” programs for students.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza say the city will start phasing out the entry exam.

Critics have said the composition of the programs do not reflect the city’s diversity.

 

“Some kids have a lot of talent. Some kids are ready to learn faster. But that’s a lot of kids. A lot more than are benefiting currently from the very small amount of gifted and talented programs that exist,” ?? said.

The Department of Education says it will still offer a “gifted and talented” test in April and spend the next year working with stakeholders to create a more inclusive program.

