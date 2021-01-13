NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A big change is coming for New York City’s “gifted and talented” programs for students.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza say the city will start phasing out the entry exam.
WATCH: Mayor, Schools Chancellor Make ‘Gifted And Talented’ Announcement
Critics have said the composition of the programs do not reflect the city’s diversity.
Gifted & Talented programs serve a small percentage of children—but we know many more @NYCSchools students are exceptional. We must move away from the test & develop a system that reimagines academic and enrichment programming for our most exceptional students.
— Chancellor Richard A. Carranza (@DOEChancellor) January 13, 2021
“Some kids have a lot of talent. Some kids are ready to learn faster. But that’s a lot of kids. A lot more than are benefiting currently from the very small amount of gifted and talented programs that exist,” ?? said.
The Department of Education says it will still offer a “gifted and talented” test in April and spend the next year working with stakeholders to create a more inclusive program.
