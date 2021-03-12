MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Calls are growing for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Long Island Rail Road to restore service as quickly as possible.
Commuters have been complaining about crowded trains and little social distancing since cuts took effect Monday.READ MORE: Long Island Rail Road Riders Face Crowded Trains On First Day Of Service Cuts
The MTA said it reduced service due to low ridership and infrastructure work.
The agency is set to reverse the cuts on March 29, but elected officials and union leaders say the changes need to happen now.READ MORE: LIRR President Says He Hears Fearful Riders Loud And Clear, Trains To Return To Previous Schedules On March 29
“Things are going in the right direction. We want to encourage confidence, we want to encourage ridership, and we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to get society up and running again,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Thursday.
“It’s unsafe, it’s not fair, and its not right for the riders,” said Anthony Simon, general chairman of SMART union.
For now, the MTA has added nine additional trains during peak hours and extended routes.